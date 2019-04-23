Brokerages Set Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) PT at $74.00

Shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGBN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

Shares of EGBN traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,893. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.96. Eagle Bancorp has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.25 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGBN. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

