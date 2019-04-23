Brokerages Set Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Price Target at $30.67

Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.60.

ACGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Arch Capital Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Sunday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $85,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,015,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,332 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 52,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,265 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 42,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 33,874,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,802,000 after acquiring an additional 144,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,518,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,256,000 after acquiring an additional 214,805 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACGL stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 739,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,285. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

