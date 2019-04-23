Brokerages Expect Myers Industries, Inc. (MYE) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Myers Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Myers Industries posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Myers Industries will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Myers Industries.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.42 million. Myers Industries had a positive return on equity of 17.92% and a negative net margin of 0.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Myers Industries during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Myers Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Myers Industries by 397.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 11,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

MYE traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $18.21. 114,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,274. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $14.24 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 1.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 71.05%.

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

