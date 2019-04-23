Brokerages Expect Conduent Inc (CNDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) will announce $1.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Conduent’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Conduent posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conduent will report full-year sales of $4.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.60 billion to $4.69 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.61 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Conduent.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNDT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

NYSE:CNDT traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 39,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,153,001. Conduent has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Conduent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,504,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,207,000 after buying an additional 141,958 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,504,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,207,000 after acquiring an additional 141,958 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,495,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,302,000 after acquiring an additional 321,147 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,108,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,935,000 after acquiring an additional 653,904 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent by 98.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,926,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,163 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

