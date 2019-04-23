Brokerages Expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (BJ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Brokerages expect BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for BJs Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.51. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BJs Wholesale Club.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett raised BJs Wholesale Club from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Friday, February 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.21.

In other BJs Wholesale Club news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 20,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cvc European Equity V. Ltd sold 9,775,000 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $240,269,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,323,588 shares of company stock worth $254,933,885.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 201.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ stock opened at $27.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

