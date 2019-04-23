Brokerages Anticipate Waste Connections Inc (WCN) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) will announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Waste Connections’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.62. Waste Connections posted earnings of $0.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Connections will report full-year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Waste Connections.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Waste Connections from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.64.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.25. 659,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,018. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of $70.28 and a 12-month high of $89.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,205,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth approximately $378,868,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,045,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,247 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,149,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,323,000 after purchasing an additional 767,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,299,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,713,000 after purchasing an additional 625,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

