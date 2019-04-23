Brokerages Anticipate Covanta Holding Corp (CVA) to Post -$0.13 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Covanta Holding Corp (NYSE:CVA) to report ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Covanta’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.03). Covanta posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Covanta will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Covanta.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). Covanta had a negative return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $500.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Covanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Covanta from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Covanta from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Covanta from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Covanta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covanta in the fourth quarter valued at $336,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Covanta by 6.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,146,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,880,000 after buying an additional 130,657 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Covanta by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,979,079 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $178,410,000 after buying an additional 133,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Covanta by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Covanta stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.51. 929,453 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 768,023. Covanta has a 1 year low of $12.92 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -175.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Covanta’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

Covanta Company Profile

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses.

