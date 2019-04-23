Brokerages Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (ALPN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $290,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report sales of $290,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250,000.00 and the highest is $320,000.00. Alpine Immune Sciences posted sales of $320,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80).

Several brokerages have commented on ALPN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

ALPN traded down $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.75. 23,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,783. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $10.57. The company has a market cap of $99.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

In other news, major shareholder Tiger Management L.L.C. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $146,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 136,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 70,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 227,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.79% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

