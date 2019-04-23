Bristow Group (BRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.43

Bristow Group Inc (NYSE:BRS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.43 and last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 29609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BRS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bristow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $16.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.72.

Bristow Group (NYSE:BRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. Bristow Group had a negative net margin of 25.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $331.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristow Group Inc will post -4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristow Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 66,088 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bristow Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,884,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 64,710 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Bristow Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,402,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in Bristow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Bristow Group (BRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.43” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/bristow-group-brs-sets-new-12-month-low-at-0-43.html.

Bristow Group Company Profile (NYSE:BRS)

Bristow Group Inc provides industrial aviation services to the offshore energy companies in Europe Caspian, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers helicopter charter services to transport personnel between onshore bases and offshore production platforms, drilling rigs, and other installations, as well as to transport time-sensitive equipment to these offshore locations.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.