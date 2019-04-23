Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Shares Bought by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 575,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 128,376,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,969,593,000 after buying an additional 1,229,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,573,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,007,489,000 after purchasing an additional 999,193 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 32,969,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,046,727,000 after purchasing an additional 264,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,576,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,173,547,000 after purchasing an additional 954,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,303,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $899,456,000 after purchasing an additional 180,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

NYSE BMY opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $44.30 and a 1-year high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

