Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $576,000 Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter valued at $1,980,000. White Pine Investment CO raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 27.2% during the first quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 119,045 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,435 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,536 shares of the airline’s stock worth $6,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 163,130 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.19% of the company’s stock.

LUV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Macquarie cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.77.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.79. 3,290,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,179,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.64. Southwest Airlines Co has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $64.02.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

