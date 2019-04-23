Brinker Capital Inc. Sells 3,991 Shares of Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Brinker Capital Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,345,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,573,000 after purchasing an additional 898,122 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 23,638,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,737,178,000 after purchasing an additional 845,558 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7,194.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,345,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,203,585 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,221,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $456,535,000 after purchasing an additional 469,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,360,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,915,000 after purchasing an additional 154,269 shares in the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.50 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $86.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,625. Fiserv Inc has a 52-week low of $68.43 and a 52-week high of $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Fiserv had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 47.56%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Kim M. Robak sold 10,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total value of $948,757.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,448,926.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,704,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 391,146 shares in the company, valued at $33,329,550.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,912 shares of company stock worth $13,389,571. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

