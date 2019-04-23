Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (BEDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20, Briefing.com reports. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $508.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.63 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE BEDU opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $20.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.20.

Several research analysts have commented on BEDU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.28 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 4th quarter worth $36,709,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the 3rd quarter worth $1,674,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 35,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Company Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

