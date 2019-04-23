Boston Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Icon Plc (ICLR)

Boston Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC owned 0.14% of Icon worth $10,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in Icon by 38.6% during the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 26,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Icon during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Icon by 6.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 132,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Icon by 8.8% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 251,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,413,000 after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Icon by 28.6% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Icon stock traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.05. 304,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,017. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Icon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.51 and a fifty-two week high of $155.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. Icon had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $679.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. Icon’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Icon Plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.00.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

