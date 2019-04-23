Boston Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Boston Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $7,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $846,691,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,980,000 after acquiring an additional 167,729 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,998,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,640,000 after acquiring an additional 28,704 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,022,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Charter Communications by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 955,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,976 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie cut shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $294.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.18.

In other news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.83, for a total value of $704,287.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 14,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $4,872,126.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,787.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,233 shares of company stock worth $19,544,909 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $358.63. 711,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,532. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $250.10 and a fifty-two week high of $368.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.70, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.20). Charter Communications had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 2.70%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

