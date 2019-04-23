Boston Advisors LLC Has $6.10 Million Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)

Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 608.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,679 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,651 shares during the quarter. Boston Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,912,173 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,494,000 after acquiring an additional 56,291 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,690,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,205,000 after acquiring an additional 207,954 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10,786.8% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 174,516 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 302,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,861,000 after acquiring an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.71.

Shares of JAZZ stock traded up $3.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.78. The company had a trading volume of 888,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.57. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $113.52 and a one year high of $184.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.61. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 23.64%. The business had revenue of $476.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 13.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Suzanne Sawochka Hooper sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $933,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew P. Young sold 1,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total value of $251,877.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,668 shares of company stock worth $1,606,567 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

