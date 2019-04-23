Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (EMR)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.0% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 51,601,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,951,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,076,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,514,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,421,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,921,000 after purchasing an additional 192,698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,394,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,115,000 after purchasing an additional 355,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,663,000. 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR opened at $72.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $55.38 and a 12 month high of $79.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 24.21% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $77.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.61.

WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/boenning-scattergood-inc-grows-stake-in-emerson-electric-co-emr.html.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

Further Reading: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.