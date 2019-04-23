bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Position Raised by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the third quarter worth $110,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of bluebird bio by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter.

BLUE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded bluebird bio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target (down previously from $250.00) on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.12.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.62. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $87.49 and a twelve month high of $199.70.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.83) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 1,018.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 357.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.52) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Davidson sold 4,910 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.30, for a total value of $659,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,246,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 209 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total value of $26,325.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,601.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,510,615. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

