Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $422,000 Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Blue Fin Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Lunia Capital LP lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 31,814.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 19,336,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,337,000 after buying an additional 19,276,203 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7,358.5% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,418,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,345,720 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,635,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,214,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,276,000 after buying an additional 1,159,521 shares during the period. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 523.0% during the 4th quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,239,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,818,000 after buying an additional 1,040,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SPGI. Raymond James raised their target price on S&P Global from $209.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on S&P Global from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $193.00 price target on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

In other news, insider John L. Berisford sold 9,669 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total value of $1,955,265.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,283.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 4,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.20, for a total value of $776,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,805,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $216.39. 329,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,958. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $156.68 and a 1-year high of $217.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. S&P Global had a return on equity of 367.09% and a net margin of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Blue Fin Capital Inc. Has $422,000 Position in S&P Global Inc (SPGI)” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/blue-fin-capital-inc-has-422000-position-in-sp-global-inc-spgi.html.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.