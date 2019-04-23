Blue Chip Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,369,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,482,000 after acquiring an additional 416,265 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,153,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,352,000 after acquiring an additional 982,557 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,543,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,740 shares during the period. Change Path LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 1,020,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,620,000 after acquiring an additional 120,160 shares during the period. Finally, Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,004,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,915,000 after acquiring an additional 283,807 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. 794,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,443. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $51.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Blue Chip Partners Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/blue-chip-partners-inc-trims-holdings-in-schwab-u-s-aggregate-bond-etf-schz.html.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.127 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.