Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 389 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,270,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,412,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,420,000 after purchasing an additional 236,358 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,627,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,293,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,627,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,293,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,645,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,088,000 after purchasing an additional 189,130 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.86 on Tuesday, reaching $112.80. 601,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,489. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $112.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.5097 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

