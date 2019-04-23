Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (VLO)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,176 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for about 1.8% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 876.2% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen M. Waters purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.97 per share, for a total transaction of $42,485.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Valero Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.32.

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,188,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,702,624. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $68.81 and a one year high of $126.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $1.09. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $28.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.26 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel, other distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products.

