Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,642 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (BDJ)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,642 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDJ. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.72. 388,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,242. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a 52-week low of $7.23 and a 52-week high of $9.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

