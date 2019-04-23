Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (FNDA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,013,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $261,207,000 after acquiring an additional 65,596 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 497,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 317.0% in the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 279,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 212,705 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 10.4% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 216,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index by 1,087.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 212,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 194,168 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDA traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,547. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $41.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

