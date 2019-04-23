BlockMason Credit Protocol Price Reaches $0.0687 on Exchanges (BCPT)

BlockMason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One BlockMason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0687 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, Binance, Upbit and Cryptopia. BlockMason Credit Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.98 million and approximately $16.06 million worth of BlockMason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlockMason Credit Protocol has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol’s launch date was August 28th, 2017. BlockMason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. The official message board for BlockMason Credit Protocol is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for BlockMason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for BlockMason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlockMason Credit Protocol

BlockMason Credit Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Binance, Kucoin, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMason Credit Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockMason Credit Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockMason Credit Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

