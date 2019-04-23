Blackstone Mortgage Trust (BXMT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 51.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.
BXMT traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.04. 881,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 849,179. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.57. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $35.70.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.
About Blackstone Mortgage Trust
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
Featured Story: Balanced Fund
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.