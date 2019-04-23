Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (MCA) Shares Sold by PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.

PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc (NYSE:MCA) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 920,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,641,000 after purchasing an additional 160,854 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 747,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,067,000 after buying an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after buying an additional 179,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after buying an additional 34,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 345,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 54,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,280. Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Inc has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $13.62.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Muniyld California Quty Fd Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

