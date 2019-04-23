BHP Group (BHP) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.
NYSE:BHP opened at $55.13 on Monday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,839,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,921 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 544.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,690,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,611 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,559,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 780,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,671,000 after purchasing an additional 243,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.
About BHP Group
BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.
