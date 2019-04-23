BHP Group (BHP) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BHP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BHP Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale lowered shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $55.13 on Monday. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $43.19 and a 1-year high of $57.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.65%. BHP Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $246,230,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,839,804 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $88,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,921 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 544.5% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,690,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $81,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,611 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $61,559,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of BHP Group by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 780,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,671,000 after purchasing an additional 243,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

