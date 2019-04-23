Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 16,500 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO)

Bellecapital International Ltd. reduced its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.85. 810,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,349,519. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $14.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.67.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $818.49 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This is a boost from ZTO Express (Cayman)’s previous special dividend of $0.20.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

