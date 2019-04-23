Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Eaton Co. PLC (ETN)

Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.73, for a total transaction of $383,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.19, for a total transaction of $107,053.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,214 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,455 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ETN opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.48. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $89.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $88.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.80.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

