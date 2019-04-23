Bartlett & Co. LLC Acquires 3,596 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,548 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,011,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,625 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 15,304,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,184,000 after purchasing an additional 354,907 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,689 shares during the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,484,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 273,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,203,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 405,105 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $32.19 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $34.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

