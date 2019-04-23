Barrington Research Analysts Give Snap-on (SNA) a $185.00 Price Target

Barrington Research set a $185.00 price objective on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Snap-on from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Snap-on from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $186.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $184.00.

Snap-on stock opened at $168.41 on Monday. Snap-on has a fifty-two week low of $135.29 and a fifty-two week high of $189.46. The company has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.10. Snap-on had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The firm had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $933.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Snap-on will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $4,207,935.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,044.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.19, for a total transaction of $60,832.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,271.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,327 shares of company stock worth $12,687,933. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 1,158.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

