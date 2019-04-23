BankUnited (BKU) Sees Large Volume Increase

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,570,492 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 823,548 shares.The stock last traded at $35.73 and had previously closed at $34.98.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Stephens lowered shares of BankUnited from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.75.

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BankUnited had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $328.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKU. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

