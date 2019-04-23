Bank Ozk (OZK) Given a $36.00 Price Target by Stephens Analysts

Stephens set a $36.00 price objective on Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in a research report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OZK. Brean Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Bank Ozk in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Ozk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $31.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank Ozk has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $50.39.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a boost from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio is 28.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 246,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 86,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

