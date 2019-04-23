Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TRQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,165,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75,162 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 34,306,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,606,000 after purchasing an additional 9,959,133 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $11,241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 4,316.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,062,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,261 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,952,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 808,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,952,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,139,000 after purchasing an additional 808,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRQ shares. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $1.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.88. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.14.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $346.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.72 million. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 4.97%. Turquoise Hill Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

