Bank of Montreal (BMO) Receives C$110.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$110.36.

A number of research firms recently commented on BMO. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$104.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$112.00 to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$104.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th.

TSE BMO traded up C$0.73 on Thursday, reaching C$106.17. The company had a trading volume of 814,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,061. The company has a market capitalization of $67.35 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of C$86.25 and a 52 week high of C$109.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.88%.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Cronin sold 26,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$102.16, for a total transaction of C$2,658,329.45. Also, Senior Officer Cameron Mcaskile Fowler sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.98, for a total value of C$717,482.70.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

