Bank of Edwardsville Purchases Shares of 10,792 Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (BMY)

Bank of Edwardsville purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Exeter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 102,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 28,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 24,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMY opened at $45.24 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a one year low of $44.30 and a one year high of $63.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 48.99%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Bank of America set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.14.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

