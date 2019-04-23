Azure Power Global (AZRE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Azure Power Global Limited is a producer and developer of solar energy. The Company’s services include design, engineering and construction of grid integrated solar installations; off grid solar installations for villages, hamlets and remote areas; turnkey solar installations for commercial and residential complexes on roof tops, as back up and alternate source, and operation and maintenance of solar installations. Azure Power Global Limited is based in New Delhi, India. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AZRE. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Azure Power Global in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $22.00 target price on Azure Power Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

NYSE:AZRE traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,218. Azure Power Global has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a market capitalization of $466.16 million, a P/E ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The energy company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. Azure Power Global had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.24%. The firm had revenue of $34.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Azure Power Global will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,799 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,683 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 92.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,040 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 41,840 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in Azure Power Global in the fourth quarter worth $718,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Azure Power Global by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 786,610 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 252,097 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, ownership, operation, maintenance, and management of solar power plants in India. It generates solar energy based on long-term contracts with Indian government energy distribution companies, as well as other non-governmental energy distribution companies and commercial customers.

