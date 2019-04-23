Axon Enterprise Inc (AAXN) Holdings Lifted by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 324.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.2% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a twelve month low of $39.43 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 121.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $114.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on AAXN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Axon Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 631 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.53, for a total value of $33,777.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 42,625 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,131,430. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

