Avnet (AVT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Slowdown in transportation demand is hurting Avnet. Though the sale of the Technology Solution division has allowed the company to focus on high growth areas, it will take considerable time to reflect in its bottom line. Moreover, as Avnet draws considerable revenues from outside the U.S., any unfavorable currency fluctuations and uncertain macroeconomic environment may impede its growth. Also, the company’s domestic and foreign operations are subject to significant competition. However, it is benefiting from strength in vertical markets such as industrial, defense, aerospace and healthcare. Shares outperformed the industry year to date. Estimates have been stable lately ahead of the company’s Q3 earnings release. The company has positive record of earnings surprises in recent quarters. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Avnet stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.97. The stock had a trading volume of 24,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,508. Avnet has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $49.40.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Avnet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $516,000. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 38.5% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 443,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,009,000 after purchasing an additional 141,601 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

