Aventus (AVT) Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 23rd. One Aventus token can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00004399 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx and Gatecoin. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. Aventus has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $12,516.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00406406 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018115 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001960 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.40 or 0.00995294 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00185694 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00007837 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00001403 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Aventus

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, IDEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

