Atwood & Palmer Inc. Has $12.15 Million Holdings in Sony Corp (SNE)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Sony comprises approximately 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Sony were worth $12,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Sony by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,018,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 602,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sony by 639.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,202 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Sony during the fourth quarter worth $51,675,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sony by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,094,000 after acquiring an additional 181,864 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sony by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNE traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $48.30. 2,081,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,067. The company has a market cap of $60.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Sony Corp has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $61.02.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2,401.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,676.17 billion. Sony had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $234.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Sony Corp will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie raised shares of Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sony from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CLSA reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.32.

Sony Profile

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

