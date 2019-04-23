AstroNova (ALOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $25.94

Shares of AstroNova Inc (NASDAQ:ALOT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.89, with a volume of 162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AstroNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th.

The company has a market cap of $180.85 million, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $37.17 million for the quarter. AstroNova had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 4.19%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstroNova Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AstroNova’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALOT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 46.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AstroNova by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of AstroNova in the fourth quarter valued at $1,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells specialty printers & data acquisition and analysis systems. It provides its services to aerospace, apparel, automotive, avionics, chemicals, computer peripherals, communications, distribution, food and beverage, general manufacturing, packaging and transportation industries.

