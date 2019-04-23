Astec Industries (ASTE) Trading Down 26% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) fell 26% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $31.50 and last traded at $31.59. 1,933,871 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 829% from the average session volume of 208,235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.19). Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $325.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.07%.

ASTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,264,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,541,000 after purchasing an additional 477,601 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 317.8% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 469,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,167,000 after purchasing an additional 356,956 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,478,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 288.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 178,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after purchasing an additional 132,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 221,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 111,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $939.68 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.52.

About Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment provides hot-mix asphalt plants, wood pellet plants, asphalt pavers, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing reclaiming machinery, milling machines, paver screeds, and related ancillary equipment.

