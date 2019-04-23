Associated British Foods (ABF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,300 ($43.12) to GBX 3,400 ($44.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,740 ($35.80) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Monday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,904.38 ($37.95).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 2,512 ($32.82) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,011 ($26.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,846 ($37.19).

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,250 ($29.40) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($88,200.71).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

