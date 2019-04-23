Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $58.60 and a 52-week high of $77.75.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Deloach, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.67, for a total transaction of $645,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,347,204.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.41, for a total transaction of $69,410.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,204.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,911,440. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,021,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,007,000 after acquiring an additional 38,717 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 113,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after acquiring an additional 37,491 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 128,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the period.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

