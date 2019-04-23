Ares Management (ARES) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

ARES has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE ARES traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. The company had a trading volume of 371,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Ares Management had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Management will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth $405,000. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 65.1% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 33,069 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $70,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter worth $1,472,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,224,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,560,000 after buying an additional 278,783 shares during the last quarter. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

