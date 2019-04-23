Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (ARDC) Holdings Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC) by 322.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 66.6% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 449,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ARDC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 84,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,694. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $13.07 and a 52 week high of $16.73.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1075 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/ares-dynamic-credit-allocation-fund-inc-ardc-holdings-boosted-by-lindbrook-capital-llc.html.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Inc (NYSE:ARDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.