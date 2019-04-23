Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake Raised by Sage Capital Advisors llc

Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 19.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,393,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,818,813,000 after purchasing an additional 531,063 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 43,289,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,814 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,043,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,342,000 after purchasing an additional 106,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 5,202.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,380,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127,969 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Donald E. Felsinger purchased 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,916,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.96. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $39.16 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.83 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 target price on Archer Daniels Midland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake Raised by Sage Capital Advisors llc” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/23/archer-daniels-midland-co-adm-stake-raised-by-sage-capital-advisors-llc.html.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.