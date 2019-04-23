Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.52% and a negative net margin of 986.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.77.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

Featured Story: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.