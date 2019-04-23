Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will report earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Arbutus Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.30). Arbutus Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to ($0.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arbutus Biopharma.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 74.52% and a negative net margin of 986.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.77 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Arbutus Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Sunday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 191,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 108,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,422,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,891,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $270,000. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABUS opened at $3.15 on Thursday. Arbutus Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.77.

Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded on October 6, 2005 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

